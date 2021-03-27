Miles CC 10, Dakota College 4
Highlights: Playing at home on Saturday, the Pioneers won Game 1 of their Mon-Dak Conference doubleheader behind the two home runs of first baseman Dawson Parry. He batted 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Teammates Ian Krump and Hunter Lasko also supplied three hits apiece. Starter Anthony Bleggi and reliever Cy Miller split the pitching duties.
Miles CC 13, Dakota College 3
Highlights: Jeff Hasegawa ran his pitching record to 8-0 for the Pioneers (20-9) and struck out 11 batters in the six-inning contest. He gave up three runs on four hits. Parry homered for the third time on the afternoon. MCC scored six times in the second inning. Cade Stuff had three hits in Game 2, while Lasko and Brayden Howard knocked in three runs apiece.
