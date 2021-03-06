Miles CC 13, Dakota College 1

Ian Krump and Dawson Parry homered twice in the Pioneers' home opener at Connors Stadium on Saturday. Parry finished with seven RBIs. Pitchers Jett Hasegawa, Dylan Rydalch and Cameron Murphy combined on a three-hitter. They had nine strikeouts.

Miles CC 12, Dakota College 0

Clay Prell hit a game-slam home run for MCC in the first inning. Tim Holyk drove in three runs and Krump two. MCC pitchers Anthony Bleggi, Jaxon Grogan and Brendon Ball combined on a five-inning no hitter in the Mon-Dak contest.

Tags

Load comments