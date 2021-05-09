Mon-Dak Conference
Semifinals
Bismarck State 16, Miles CC 12
Highlights: The loss for the No. 7 Pioneers snapped a 17-game winning streak. The Mystics scored in seven of nine innings and belted out 21 hits against six different MCC pitchers. MCC shortstop Brayden Howard was 3-5 and drove in three. Cade Stuff batted 3-4 with an RBI and a run. Jake Lacey was 2-4 with two RBIs and a run. Hunter Lasko was 3-4 with one RBI and four runs. Lasko homered and smacked two doubles, while Lacey doubled twice and Jaden Webster had one two-base hit. MCC will play the winner of the Lake Region State-Dawson game Monday at 10 a.m. Mountain. The winner will play Bismarck State in the championship. Bismarck State would have to lose twice in order to not win the title. The top three teams advance to the Region XIII playoffs in Rosemount, Minn., next weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.