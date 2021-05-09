Mon-Dak Conference

Semifinals

Bismarck State 16, Miles CC 12

Highlights: The loss for the No. 7 Pioneers snapped a 17-game winning streak. The Mystics scored in seven of nine innings and belted out 21 hits against six different MCC pitchers. MCC shortstop Brayden Howard was 3-5 and drove in three. Cade Stuff batted 3-4 with an RBI and a run. Jake Lacey was 2-4 with two RBIs and a run. Hunter Lasko was 3-4 with one RBI and four runs. Lasko homered and smacked two doubles, while Lacey doubled twice and Jaden Webster had one two-base hit. MCC will play the winner of the Lake Region State-Dawson game Monday at 10 a.m. Mountain. The winner will play Bismarck State in the championship. Bismarck State would have to lose twice in order to not win the title. The top three teams advance to the Region XIII playoffs in Rosemount, Minn., next weekend.

