Miles CC 8, Lake Region St. 5

Highlights: On Sunday at Devils Lake, N.D., the Pioneers ran their winning streak to 14 straight. The 14th-ranked Pioneers improved to 37-11 with the win and 19-2 in the Mon-Dak. Dawson Parry was 2-4 for MCC with a double. Clay Prell provided a two-run single for the victors. The Pioneers can clinch the Mon-Dak Conference with a win at Glendive on Wednesday. The Bucs and Pioneers are set for a twin bill beginning at 1 p.m. The games are the last of the regular season for MCC.

