Trinidad State 9, Miles CC 1
On Thursday, Miles CC was held to four hits, with Brayden Howard collecting two of them. Howard also scored MCC's only run. Cade Stuff had a single and an RBI and Ian Krump doubled. The Trojans scored at least one run in every inning and piled up 13 hits for the game.
Trinidad State 8, Miles CC 5
The Trojans scored the sweep one day after MCC won each game of the twin bill. The Pioneers record is now 5-4. The Pioneers fell behind 8-1 before making things interesting in a four-run sixth inning that saw Pioneer home runs by Dawson Parry and Ian Krump. Parry went 3-4 on the day with six total bases. Brayden Howard was 2-3 as the Pioneers had eight hits in the game. The games were originally scheduled to be played over the weekend, but were moved up due to cold weather forecast in Southern Colorado.
