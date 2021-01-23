Northeastern JC 2, Miles CC 1

Great Falls native Chase Linn drove in the only run for Miles Community College in its first game of the season, but that was all the offense the Pioneers mustered. 

Miles CC 8, Northeastern JC 7

Shaking off first-game jitters, Miles Community College came out strong in the second game of the doubleheader with a six-run lead. Great Falls native Cade Stuff had a three-run double in the first inning.

