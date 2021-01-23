Northeastern JC 2, Miles CC 1
Great Falls native Chase Linn drove in the only run for Miles Community College in its first game of the season, but that was all the offense the Pioneers mustered.
Miles CC 8, Northeastern JC 7
Shaking off first-game jitters, Miles Community College came out strong in the second game of the doubleheader with a six-run lead. Great Falls native Cade Stuff had a three-run double in the first inning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.