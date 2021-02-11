Miles CC 4, Trinidad State 2
Highlights: On Wednesday, Anthony Bleggi held the Trojans to just one hit over 6 1/3 innings, while striking out six and walking four. Jaden Webster and Ian Krump both had two hits for MCC, and Jake Lacey had an RBI double and scored a run.
Miles CC 5, Trinidad State 4
Highlights: MCC rallied back for the win after the Trojans jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one frame. Dawson Perry hit a home run for the second time of the day, and Jake Lacey also homered as the Pioneers swept the Wednesday twin bill. Relievers Jack Corriveau, Cy Miller and Deklan Harper combined for four shutout innings.
