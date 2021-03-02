Miles Community College 13, Western Nebraska 11
Miles Community College outscored Western Nebraska 10-5 by the third inning. The Cougars rallied by scoring four in the bottom of the ninth only to be stifled and struck out by Pioneer pitcher Jay Neugebauer, ending the game 13-11.
Miles Community College 11, Western Nebraska 1
Miles Community College improved on its first meeting with Western Nebraska in Tuesday's double header defeating the Cougars 13-1. Pioneer pitcher Jett Hasegawa lit up the mound throwing a complete-game two-hitter, striking out six Cougars and walking none in six innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.