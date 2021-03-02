Miles Community College 13, Western Nebraska 11

Miles Community College outscored Western Nebraska 10-5 by the third inning. The Cougars rallied by scoring four in the bottom of the ninth only to be stifled and struck out by Pioneer pitcher Jay Neugebauer, ending the game 13-11.

Miles Community College 11, Western Nebraska 1

Miles Community College improved on its first meeting with Western Nebraska in Tuesday's double header defeating the Cougars 13-1. Pioneer pitcher Jett Hasegawa lit up the mound throwing a complete-game two-hitter, striking out six Cougars and walking none in six innings.

