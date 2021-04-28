Miles CC places fourth at Providence
The Miles Community College men's rodeo team placed fourth at the University of Providence rodeo in Great Falls with a team score of 230 points. Bareback rider Cruz McNulty finished second with 138 points behind region leader Brody Smith of Montana Western. Blayne Hubing took fifth in tie-down roping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.