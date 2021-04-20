Dawson CC 9, Bismarck State 2
(Saturday)
Laci Leishman, Riley Arnold and Shelby Martin drove in runs as part of a five-run second inning for Dawson. Leishman hit a home run in the inning. Martin also had 10 strikeouts over seven innings to earn the victory in the circle.
Dawson CC 9, Bismarck State 1
(Saturday)
Billings West alum Devan Creech earned the victory for DCC, striking out six without a walk in five innings. Ashlynne Copinga and Fallyn Marshall each had three hits to lead the Buccaneers’ offense.
Dawson CC 11, Bismarck State 3
(Sunday)
Angel Montoya went 3 for 3 for Dawson, which scored four runs in the fourth inning. Montoya, Shelby Martin and Alissa West all had RBIs in that frame. Dawson pitcher Alexa Kappel notched five strikeouts.
Dawson CC 18, Bismarck State 5
(Sunday)
A seven-run sixth inning powered the Buccaneers. Ashlynne Copinga went 3 for 5 to pace Dawson at the plate. Alissa West, Maycen O’Neal, Raquel McAuliffe and Hayley Story drove in runs in a seven-run sixth inning.
