Miles CC 11, Dakota College 3

Highlights: The Pioneers won their first-ever home game on Saturday behind the three hits and five RBIs of Autumn Porter, who homered along with teammate Tessa Della Silva. Della Silva batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Kassidy Kinzie was the winning pitcher. She struck out six.

Miles CC 10, Dakota College 0

Highlights: Abby Johnson and Aly Radford homered for the winning Pioneers. Kelealani Waiau recorded MCC's first shutout of the season. She allowed three hits and two walks in the five-inning game. MCC scored five runs in both the first and second innings. Radford hit a three-run shot, while Johnson had a two-run homer. Teammate Megan Toplovich doubled twice.

Tags

Load comments