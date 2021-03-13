Otero JC 10, MCC 2

Highlights: On Friday in La Junta, Colo., Miles Community College (3-7) had four hits on Region IX Otero Junior College as the Rattlers scored in each of the first three innings and three in the sixth to defeat the Pioneers. Both Pioneer pitchers, Kassidy Kinzie and Raegan Harper, struck out three Rattlers.

Otero JC 19, MCC 3

Highlights: Tessa Della Silva hit a three-run homer in the top of the third inning Miles CC. Otero JC had 19 runs on 15 hits in four innings to sweep the Pioneers for the second game of the doubleheader. Ashlin Hiller, Lilinoe Nihi, and Megan Topolovich each had a hit in the game for the Pioneers. 

