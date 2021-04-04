Miles CC 20, Bismarck St. 2
Highlights: The Pioneers scored 11 runs in the first inning of a Saturday afternoon contest contest in Miles City called after five frames due to the mercy rule. Autumn Porter hit a grand slam during the outburst. Porter would hit another dinger in the third inning. Porter was 3-4 with seven RBIs. Megan Toplovich also hit a homer and would score twice for the Pioneers. Tessa Della Silva batted 4-4, including a double, with two RBIS and three runs. Abby Johnson was 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs and Ashlin Hiller batted 2-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Miles CC 13, Bismarck St. 2
Highlights: The Pioneers (11-7, 8-0) won their fourth straight over the Mystics (0-4, 0-4), including five-inning wins of 16-1 and 13-1 on Friday in North Dakota. Tessa Della Silva hit a solo home run and was 3-4 with five RBIs and two runs. MCC has now won eight straight MonDak games and sits atop the league standings. The Pioneers scored seven runs in the fourth as Lilinoe Nihi smacked a two-run double. Aly Radford followed Nihi with another two-base hit and Della Silva plated both runners with a single.
