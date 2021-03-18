Dawson CC 12, Garden City CC 1
Dawson outscored Garden City 3-1 in the first inning and continuing the offensive pressure scoring every inning in the five-inning game while holding their opponent to one run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Maycen O'Neal went 3-4 with four runs and one home run and one RBI and Shelby Martin had a home run, scored two runs and had three RBIs. Fallyn Marshall went 3-4 with one RBI and Ashlynne Copinga went 2-2, scored twice and had three RBIs.
Garden City CC 7, Dawson CC 4
Garden City scored in every inning for the first three innings and four in seventh, holding off a late Buccaneer rally with Dawson scoring two runs in both the sixth and seventh. Dawson's Fallyn Marshall went 2-4 and Angel Montoya went 1-3 with two RBIs. Riley Arnold went 1-4 with an RBI in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.
