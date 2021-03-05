Jamestown JV 13, Dawson CC 9
Highlights: On Sunday at Aberdeen, S.D., the Buccaneers had one home run by Raquel McAuliffe in the fifth inning. The game was tied at nine until the the top of the seventh when Jamestown's Becca Thompson hit a grand slam.
Dawson CC 8, Minnesota Morris 5
Highlights: On Sunday at Aberdeen, S.D., Dawson collected nine hits in the game. Ashlynne Copinga, Maycen O'Neal, and Alissa West all had multiple hits for the Buccaneers. O'Neal had three hits in four at-bats to lead Dawson. Shelby Martin homered for DCC.
Dawson CC 13, NDSCS 2
Highlights: On Monday at Aberdeen, S.D., the Buccaneers had six runs in the sixth inning. Deven Creech drove in five runs on three hits. Creech hit a homer in the fifth and a grand slam in the sixth. In the sixth, Riley Arnold, Creech, and Raquel McAuliffe all had RBIs. DCC socked four homers on the day, with Maycen O'Neal and Laci Leishman also homering. Arnold pitched six innings, allowing only four hits and two runs while fanning six and walking one.
Dawson CC 7, NDSCS 0
Highlights: On Monday at Aberdeen, S.D., Shelby Martin shut out NDSCS. The righty went seven innings, allowed five hits and fanned eight while issuing no walks. The Buccaneers had five runs in the third inning. Laci Leishman and Deven Creech had timely RBIs for Dawson. DCC had two home runs with Deven Creech and Laci Leishman both homering.
