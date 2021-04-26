Miles CC 11, Williston State 1 (5 innings)

Highlights: The winning Pioneers scored four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to cut Monday's opener short. Kassidy Kinzie pitched a complete game four-hitter and struck out eight. Della Silva had a two-run single and Abby Johnson stroked a two-run double in the fourth inning. Regan Harper, Megan Toplovich, Lili Nihi and Aly Radford brought runners home with hits in the fifth. Toplovich and Nihi doubled for MCC.

Miles CC 13, Williston State 3 (5 innings)

Highlights: A seven-run fifth inning made the difference for MCC in Game 2. Autumn Porter batted 4 for 4, with two triples, a home run and five runs batted in. Teammate Lili Nihi batted 3 for 3 with three RBIs. The Pioneers finished with 15 hits, and not one MCC batter struck out. Porter's three-run homer made it 9-3 in the fifth inning.

