Miles CC 16, Bismarck St. 1
In five innings, Pioneer pitcher Kassidy Kinzie threw a two-hitter while striking out 11. Tessa Della Silva went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored. Abby Johnson went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Miles CC scored five runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings.
Miles CC 13, Bismarck St. 1
In the second game of the doubleheader, Miles CC's pitcher Kelealani Waiau struck out nine Mystics while only allowing one hit in five innings. Waiau went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs at the plate. Hazel Eaton went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and four runs scored, Abby Johnson went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs and Kassisy Kinzie went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
