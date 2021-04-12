MCC at DCC postponed
A Mon-Dak softball doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday in Glendive has been postponed because of a poor weather forecast. The Miles Community College at Dawson Community College twin bill will now be played on Tuesday, April 20 in Glendive, beginning at 1 p.m.
