Dawson CC 10, Dakota College 2
Highlights: Playing in Bottineau on Sunday, Shelby Martin was the winning pitcher for the Bucs. She went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five. DCC scored five times in the second inning. Alexa Kappel and Martin had multiple hits for the victors.
