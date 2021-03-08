Miles CC 14, Garden City 3
Highlights: In the Pioneers' season-opener at Garden City, Kan., on Sunday, MCC batters struck for 15 hits — including swatting five home runs. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Olivia Cook hit two of the homers and Lilinoe Nihi, Janie Nelson and Taylor Woolley each had one. Cook tallied four RBIs. Tessa Della Silva and Autumn Porter both batted 3-4 and scored a combined five runs. Pitcher Kassidy Kinzie pitched all five innings and allowed three runs on seven hits. She had four strikeouts and no walks in earning the win.
Garden City 16, Miles CC 0
Highlights: In a reverse from the first game Sunday, Garden City CC ended the contest after five frames due to the 10-run rule. Garden City started fast, plating four runs in the first and 11 in the second. MCC committed four errors and Pioneers pitchers walked five batters. Olivia Cook had two of the Pioneers' three hits. Kassidy Kinzie tripled for MCC.
