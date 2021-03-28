Miles CC 19, DCB 4
Highlights: On Sunday, the Pioneers hit six home runs against Dakota College-Bottineau, with Abby Johnson and Ashlin Hiller each belting two of the homers. Autumn Porter and Taylor Woolley each added a home run. Kassidy Kinzie pitched the complete-game, five-hitter. Hiller finished with five RBIs and Johnson had three RBIs and scored four times.
Miles CC 26, DCB 15
Highlights: Autumn Porter batted 4-5, including two homers, and had six RBIs as MCC slugged 21 hits. The win gave MCC a four-game sweep of the series. Aly Radford hit two homers and notched seven RBIs and Tessa Della Silva homered twice with three RBIs. Kelealani Waiau was 2-4 with four RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.