Miles CC 19, DCB 4

Highlights: On Sunday, the Pioneers hit six home runs against Dakota College-Bottineau, with Abby Johnson and Ashlin Hiller each belting two of the homers. Autumn Porter and Taylor Woolley each added a home run. Kassidy Kinzie pitched the complete-game, five-hitter. Hiller finished with five RBIs and Johnson had three RBIs and scored four times.

Miles CC 26, DCB 15

Highlights: Autumn Porter batted 4-5, including two homers, and had six RBIs as MCC slugged 21 hits. The win gave MCC a four-game sweep of the series. Aly Radford hit two homers and notched seven RBIs and Tessa Della Silva homered twice with three RBIs. Kelealani Waiau was 2-4 with four RBIs. 

Tags

Load comments