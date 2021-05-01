Dawson CC 4, NDSCS 1

Pitcher Shelby Martin went seven innings and allowed five hits and only one run. She struck out nine and walked zero. The Buccaneers had eight hits in game one.

Dawson CC 9, NDSCS 5

Dawson's Deven Creech hit a three-run home run in the third inning. Martin went 3-4 at the plate to lead the Buccaneers. 

