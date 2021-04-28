Miles CC 2, NDSCS 0
Highlights: Kassidy Kinzie threw a five-hit shutout to lead Miles Community College past North Dakota State College of Science. Kinzie had 12 strikeouts. Autumn Porter hit a two-run double for the Pioneers.
Miles CC 16, NDSCS 9
Highlights: Tessa Della Silva, Aly Ranford, Olivia Cook and Taylor Woolley all homered for Miles in Game 2 of its doubleheader sweep over North Dakota State College of Science. Woolley and Cook each had three RBIs while Porter scored three runs.
