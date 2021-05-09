Region XIII Playoffs

at Rosemount, Minn.

Miles CC 8, Bay College 0

Highlights: Freshman pitcher Kassidy Kinzie threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 10, as the Pioneers won the first-round, six-inning contest Sunday. Kinzie only walked one batter. Olivia Cook hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. Janie Nelson ended the game with a two-run single. 

Miles CC 8, Dawson CC 4

Highlights: The win over their rivals on Sunday afternoon placed the Pioneers to the championship game. Dawson will play Bay College on Monday morning and the winner will play the Pioneers at noon in the championship. MCC only needs one more win to advance to the North Plains District Championship, while both DCC and Bay College would have to beat MCC twice to advance. 

