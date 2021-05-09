Region XIII Playoffs
at Rosemount, Minn.
Miles CC 8, Bay College 0
Highlights: Freshman pitcher Kassidy Kinzie threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 10, as the Pioneers won the first-round, six-inning contest Sunday. Kinzie only walked one batter. Olivia Cook hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. Janie Nelson ended the game with a two-run single.
Miles CC 8, Dawson CC 4
Highlights: The win over their rivals on Sunday afternoon placed the Pioneers to the championship game. Dawson will play Bay College on Monday morning and the winner will play the Pioneers at noon in the championship. MCC only needs one more win to advance to the North Plains District Championship, while both DCC and Bay College would have to beat MCC twice to advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.