Miles CC 11, Lake Region St. 3

Highlights: Olivia Cook swatted two home runs and drove in six runs for the Pioneers. She also crossed the plate three times. Autumn Porter was 3-4, including a double and triple, and scored three times. Taylor Woolley's three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth stretched the Pioneers' advantage to 8-3. Abby Johnson was 2-4 with two runs. Kassidy Kinzie pitched all six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits. She fanned three and walked one batter.

Miles CC 7, Lake Region St. 7

Highlights: Due to cold weather in North Dakota, the second game Sunday was called after four innings with the score tied 7-7. The Pioneers are now 13-12-1 overall and 10-5-1 in Mon-Dak play. Pitcher Kelealani Waiau stroked a three-run homer for Miles in the first. Waiau also hit a run-scoring double in the third. 

