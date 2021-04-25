Miles CC 11, Lake Region St. 3
Highlights: Olivia Cook swatted two home runs and drove in six runs for the Pioneers. She also crossed the plate three times. Autumn Porter was 3-4, including a double and triple, and scored three times. Taylor Woolley's three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth stretched the Pioneers' advantage to 8-3. Abby Johnson was 2-4 with two runs. Kassidy Kinzie pitched all six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits. She fanned three and walked one batter.
Miles CC 7, Lake Region St. 7
Highlights: Due to cold weather in North Dakota, the second game Sunday was called after four innings with the score tied 7-7. The Pioneers are now 13-12-1 overall and 10-5-1 in Mon-Dak play. Pitcher Kelealani Waiau stroked a three-run homer for Miles in the first. Waiau also hit a run-scoring double in the third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.