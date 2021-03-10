MCC 11, Lamar 8

Highlights: Miles Community College scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally from a 2-run deficit and leftfielder Taylor Woolley robbed Lamar of a potential game-tying home run with two outs in the bottom of the 7th to help the Pioneers win game one of the doubleheader on Wednesday. Autumn Porter went 3-for-4 with five RBI.

Lamar 10, MCC 6

Highlights: Lamar turned the tables in the second game, erasing a 6-1 deficit to earn the split. Hazel Eaton homered for MCC and went 2 for 4, and Woolley finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. The Pioneers struck out 12 times.

Tags

Load comments