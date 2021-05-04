Dawson CC 11, Williston State 0
Alex Kappel had nine strikeouts on the way to a shutout victory in the pitcher's circle in the first round of the Region XIII West tournament in Glendive. Riley Arnold delivered five RBIs for Dawson, including home runs in both the first and fourth innings. Shenandoah Jackson also homered in the fourth.
Lake Region State 9, Miles CC 3
Autumn Porter hit a three-run home run to tie the game in the third inning, but Lake Region State answered with five runs in the fourth to take command in a first-round game at the Region XIII West tournament in Glendive.
Miles CC 17, Bismarck State 1
The Pioneers stayed alive in the tournament as Kassidy Kinzie pitched a two-hitter while striking out eight. Tessa Della Silva had two doubles and five RBIs to lead MCC offensively.
Dawson CC 10, Williston State 1
(Sunday)
Shelby Martin and Shenandoah Jackson each hit home runs, and Lindsay Ketron, Ashlynne Copinga, Maycen O'Neal and Martin all had RBIs in a five-run second inning. Pitcher Alexa Kappel had six strikeouts while earning the victory.
Dawson CC 11, Williston State 3
(Sunday)
Shenandoah Jackson homered twice, while Raquel McAuliffe and Alexa Kappel also went deep for Dawson. Deven Creech was the winning pitcher, as she struck out four without a walk and allowed five hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.