Miles CC 10, Williston St. 0

Miles CC pitcher Kassidy Kinzie threw a 2-hit shutout. Out of the 15 Williston outs, Kinzie had 14 strikeouts. Autumn Porter hit a home run and went 2-3 at the plate. Porter also recorded two RBIs and scored twice.

Miles CC 20, Williston St. 1

The Pioneers wrapped up their regular season. Miles CC batters hit six home runs and four doubles. Tessa Della Silva went 2-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Autumn Porter went 2-4 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored.

