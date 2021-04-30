Miles CC 10, Williston St. 0
Miles CC pitcher Kassidy Kinzie threw a 2-hit shutout. Out of the 15 Williston outs, Kinzie had 14 strikeouts. Autumn Porter hit a home run and went 2-3 at the plate. Porter also recorded two RBIs and scored twice.
Miles CC 20, Williston St. 1
The Pioneers wrapped up their regular season. Miles CC batters hit six home runs and four doubles. Tessa Della Silva went 2-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Autumn Porter went 2-4 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.