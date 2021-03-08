Miles CC 27, Garden City 26
Playing in Garden City, Kansas, on Monday, Autumn Porter hit a 3-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to provide the game-winning runs for the Pioneers. MCC had 27 hits, including six home runs. Olivia Cook hit three home runs and knocked in eight runs. Taylor Woolley and Lilinoe Nihi also socked home runs for MCC. Nihi had four RBIs. Porter finished with five RBIs.
Garden City 13, MCC 4
The Pioneers had only five hits in Game 2. Cook provided a 3-run home run to give her four HRs on the day. Tessa Della Silva also had an RBI-double for the Pioneers. Abby Johnson batted 2 for 3.
