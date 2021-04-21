Dawson CC 3, Miles CC 1

Dawson scored two runs in the top half of eighth inning en route to a win over rival Miles CC. Maycen O'Neal and Deven Creech each hit home runs for the Buccaneers. Pitcher Shelby Martin struck out 11 and allowed four hits to earn the victory.

Dawson CC 13, Miles CC 3

Maycen O'Neal hit three home runs to lead the Buccaneers to a two-game sweep. Shelby Martin and Deven Creech also hit homers. O'Neal scored four times and drove in eight runs. Creech had seven strikeouts as the winning pitcher.

