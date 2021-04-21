Dawson CC 3, Miles CC 1
Dawson scored two runs in the top half of eighth inning en route to a win over rival Miles CC. Maycen O'Neal and Deven Creech each hit home runs for the Buccaneers. Pitcher Shelby Martin struck out 11 and allowed four hits to earn the victory.
Dawson CC 13, Miles CC 3
Maycen O'Neal hit three home runs to lead the Buccaneers to a two-game sweep. Shelby Martin and Deven Creech also hit homers. O'Neal scored four times and drove in eight runs. Creech had seven strikeouts as the winning pitcher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.