Dawson CC 6, LRSC 5
Highlights: Shelby Martin pitched the complete game for DCC against Lake Region State College, allowing eight hits, four earned runs and four walks, while striking out nine. Riley Arnold was 3-4 with a run and an RBI.
Dawson CC 11, LRSC 2
Highlights: Riley Arnold batted 3-3, including a homer, and had two runs and four RBIs. Ashlynne Copinga was 2-3 with three runs and two RBIs and Maycen O'Neal batted 2-3, including two doubles, with a run and two RBIs. Deven Creech pitched the complete game, giving up five hits and two earned runs in five innings, with one walk and two strikeouts.
Dawson CC 4, LRSC 1
Highlights: Pitcher Alexa Kappel led the Buccaneers by tossing the complete seven innings. She scattered four hits and didn't allow an earned run. Kappel issued two walks and whiffed eight. Maycen O'Neal had a two-base hit and a single and drove in two. Alissa West totaled three hits, including two doubles, and crossed the plate twice. Deven Creech also doubled for the Bucs.
Dawson CC 10, LRSC 4
Highlights: Emily Curtis was 1-1 with a home run, a run and four RBIs. Riley Arnold and Raquel McAuliffe both had doubles for DCC and Madison Davis tripled. Fallyn Marshall, Arnold, Shelby Martin, McAuliffe, and Madison Davis all had two hits. Ashlynne Copinga and Arnold both scored two runs in the win over Lake Region State College.
