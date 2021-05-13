DMACC 4, Miles CC 2
Highlights: In Game 1 of the best-of three series played in Boone, Iowa, on Thursday, Des Moines Area Community College won on a 3-run home run by Sami Miller in the bottom of the sixth inning. Miller had also homered in the second inning. Abby Johnson and Tessa Della Silva of Miles also homered. Della Silva's solo blast put the Pioneers up 2-1 in the sixth.
DMACC 11, Miles CC 0 (5 innings)
Highlights: In Game 2, DMACC's Lexi Linder pitched a complete-game one-hitter against the Pioneers. Lilinoe Nihi got MCC's only hit with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. By claiming the North Plains B District Championship, DMACC will move on to the NJCAA Division 2 national championship tournament. Miles finished 29-15-1 overall and won the Region XIII West and Region XIII overall championships.
