Miles Community College results

Saturday

at Casper, Wyo.

Northeastern def. MCC 27-25, 25-16, 25-16

Salt Lake CC def. MCC 25-11, 25-14, 25-16

Casper College def. MCC 25-18, 25-12, 25-13

The leaders for the Pioneers on the three-match day were: Celsa Castro (Roundup) with 26 assists, Olivia Easton (Billings) with 17 kills, Matilda Dietz (Manhattan) 43 digs, and Kadyn Acor (Havre)/Sydney Johnstone (Miles City) with 8 blocks each. MCC's first home match of season will be Friday at 7 p.m. against host Dawson CC. Miles CC will travel to Glendive on Saturday as part of a back-to-back with the Buccaneers at 7 p.m.

