Dawson CC def. Miles CC 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11

Dawson Community College fended off in-state Mon-Dak foe Miles Community College behind Haydin Henschel's 26 kills. Logan Stetzner had 17 kills and Nicole Green added 10. MCC was led by Jacey Rowland's 32 assists and Angela Young's 17 kills. Matilda Dietz had 26 digs.

