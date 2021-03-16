Dawson CC def. Miles CC 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11
Dawson Community College fended off in-state Mon-Dak foe Miles Community College behind Haydin Henschel's 26 kills. Logan Stetzner had 17 kills and Nicole Green added 10. MCC was led by Jacey Rowland's 32 assists and Angela Young's 17 kills. Matilda Dietz had 26 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.