Dawson CC def. Williston State 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 15-10
Haydin Henschel put down 24 kills and Nicole Green added 12 as Dawson Community College prevailed in five sets. Ellie Meeks had 30 digs, followed by Shelby Fronk with 21. Fronk also had 45 assists.
