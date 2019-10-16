Dawson def. Rocky JV

25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-13

Dawson Community College highlights: Shayna Baugh 16 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Harlee Speth 12 kills, 5 aces, 17 digs; Nynah Bryant 40 assists, 10 digs.

