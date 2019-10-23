Miles def. Williston State

25-17, 25-22, 25-21

Miles Community College highlights: Samantha Bonenberger 25 assists; Taylor Stahl 7 kills, 2 aces; Hailee Kuske 2.5 blocks; Celsa Castro 18 digs.

Notes: The Pioneer finished third in the MonDak Conference standings and will host a Region XIII playoff match on Oct. 30.

