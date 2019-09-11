Dawson def. Lake Region State

23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20

Dawson Community College highlights: Harlee Speth 20 kills, 15 digs, 4 block assists, 3 aces; Shayna Baugh 15 kills, 2 solo blocks, 3 aces; Kinzee Koch 14 digs; Anniekate Burghduff 10 digs; Nynah Bryant 38 assists, 11 digs.

