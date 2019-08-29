Miles CC def. Northwest College

25-23, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22

(Wednesday)

Northwest College: no statistics available.

Miles Community College (2-4): Kills: Olivia Easton 12, Mariah Simmons 12. Assists: Samantha Bonenberger 30. Aces: Matilda Dietz 3. Digs: Dietz 12. Blocks: Simmons 3.5, Easton 3.5. 

