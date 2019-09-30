Miles Community College 3, Dickinson State JV 0

Miles Community College highlights: At Miles City, Samantha Bonenberger (Billings) provided 7 aces and 25 assists. Olivia Easton (Billings) had 9 kills, Saige Diegel (Miles City) had 8 digs, and Hailee Kuske (New England, N.D.) had 3 blocks. ... The Pioneers are now 8-11. ... The Pioneers will host rival Dawson Community College on Wednesday in a MonDak match. The match begins at 7 p.m. and it's also Pink Night at the MCC Centra. 

