Lake Region def. Miles Community College 3-2
Highlights: MCC dropped to 7-7 in Mon-Dak play after losing to the Royals for the second night in a row. Lake Region won 25-19, 13-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11. Matilda Dietz had 32 digs and Cassidy Acor had five blocks to lead the Pioneers. Angela Youngs had a team-high 22 kills and Celsa Castro contributed 20 assists.
