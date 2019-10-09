NDSCS def. Miles

25-23, 27-25, 25-13

Miles Community College highlights: Olivia Easton 9 kills; Samantha Bonenberger 20 assists, 5 aces; Saige Diegel 2.5 blocks; Matilda Dietz 14 digs.

Notes: The Pioneers are 9-12 overall and 3-4 in the MonDak Conference.

