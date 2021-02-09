Miles CC def. Williston State 25-11, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19
Highlights: Miles Community College was led by Matilda Dietz's 19 digs and Billings native Olivia Easton's 10 kills. Mandi Tvedt had four aces and Kadyn Aco had 2.5 blocks, while Celsa Castro handed out 19 assists.
