Miles CC def. Dawson CC

26-24, 25-19, 25-19

Highlights: Jacey Rowland had a match-high 42 assists and 14 digs and Chloe Cota had 10 kills and 18 digs to help Miles Community College defeat Dawson Community college in the Region XIII quarterfinals in Glendive on Saturday. Haydin Henschel had 11 kills and 17 digs and Shelby Fronk had 21 assists and 13 digs for DCC. 

