Bismarck State. def. Miles Community College

25-12, 25-22, 25-18

Highlights: With the win, the Mystics advanced to the Region XIII championship match against the North Dakota State College of Science. Miles Community College ended it season with a record of 11-14. Matilda Dietz had 14 digs for the Pioneers, while Jacey Rowland had 24 assists and Angela Youngs 8 kills.

