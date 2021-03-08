Miles CC 3, Lake Region 1
Playing at home for the first time in two weeks, Miles Community College defeated Lake Region State College in Mon-Dak Conference volleyball, 25-11, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22 on Monday. The third-place Pioneers are 7-6 in conference and 9-9 overall. MCC's Angela Youngs finished with 18 kills. Cassidy Acor came up with 11 blocks, while teammate Jacey Rowland recorded 22 assists. Matilda Dietz had 28 digs and Cloe Cota collected two aces.
