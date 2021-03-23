Miles CC def. Williston State 15-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18
Jacey Rowland filled the stat sheet with 37 assists, 12 digs and three aces as Miles Community College rallied to win Tuesday after dropping the opening set. Angela Youngs had 14 kills for the Pioneers. Miles CC will play the final match of its spring regular-season schedule Wednesday against Bismarck State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.