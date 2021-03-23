Miles CC def. Williston State 15-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18

Jacey Rowland filled the stat sheet with 37 assists, 12 digs and three aces as Miles Community College rallied to win Tuesday after dropping the opening set. Angela Youngs had 14 kills for the Pioneers. Miles CC will play the final match of its spring regular-season schedule Wednesday against Bismarck State.

