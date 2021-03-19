Dawson def. Dakota College 3-1
Highlights: The Bucs ran their winning streak to four matches by sweeping the visitors from Bottineau, N.D., 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 on Thursday night. Haydin Henschel led DCC with 12 kills. Shelby Fronk supplied 28 assists, while Logan Stetzner and Ellie Meeks provided nine digs apiece.
