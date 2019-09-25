MSU-Northern def. UP

25-16, 25-16, 25-11

Providence: Kills: 42 (Jensyn Turner 10). Blocks: 4 (Tyna William 1.5). Aces: 10 (Sacha Legros 4). Digs: 51 (Legros 11, Cydney Finberg-Roberts 11). Assists: 39 (Finberg-Roberts 21).

Montana State-Northern: Kills: 16 (Rylee Burmester 8). Blocks: 3 (Katia Michelotti 1.5). Aces: 1 (Hailey Warren). Digs: 39 (Shania Neubauer 12). Assists: 14 (Warren 13).

ND-Bottineau 3, MCC 2

Miles Community College highlights: Samantha Bonenberger 50 assists; Matilda Dietz 21 digs. The Pioneers are 7-10 overall and 2-2 in conference.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments