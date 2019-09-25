MSU-Northern def. UP
25-16, 25-16, 25-11
Providence: Kills: 42 (Jensyn Turner 10). Blocks: 4 (Tyna William 1.5). Aces: 10 (Sacha Legros 4). Digs: 51 (Legros 11, Cydney Finberg-Roberts 11). Assists: 39 (Finberg-Roberts 21).
Montana State-Northern: Kills: 16 (Rylee Burmester 8). Blocks: 3 (Katia Michelotti 1.5). Aces: 1 (Hailey Warren). Digs: 39 (Shania Neubauer 12). Assists: 14 (Warren 13).
ND-Bottineau 3, MCC 2
Miles Community College highlights: Samantha Bonenberger 50 assists; Matilda Dietz 21 digs. The Pioneers are 7-10 overall and 2-2 in conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.