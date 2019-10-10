Miles 3, Lake Region State 1
Miles Community College highlights: Mariah Simmons 10 kills, 6 aces, 2.5 blocks; Olivia Easton 10 kills; Sam Bonenberger 32 assists; Matilda Dietz 11 digs.
Notes: It was the first conference road win of the season for the Pioneers (4-4, 10-12)
Wyoming def. San Diego State
25-19, 25-13, 25-22
San Diego State (9-7, 2-3): Kills: 35 (Erin Gillcrist 9). Assists: 35 (Camryn Machado 25). Aces: 0. Digs: 31 (Machado 9). Blocks: 8 (Tamia Reeves 2.5).
Wyoming (9-7, 4-1): Kills: 49 (Jackie McBride 12, Tara Traphagan 10, Halie McArdle 10, KC McMahon 10). Assists: 44 (Kyra Slavik 37). Aces: 9 (Kiahlel Yaste 3, Hailey Zuroske 3). Digs: 34 (Erika Jones 8). Blocks: 5 (McMahon 1.5, Slavik 1.5).
S. Utah def. Montana
25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18
Montana (2-14, 1-4): Kills: 44 (Amethyst Harper 17). Assists: 39 (Ashley Watkins 34). Aces: 4 (Watkins 3). Digs: 66 (Sarina Moreno 21). Blocks: 10 (Janna Grimsrud 4).
Southern Utah (10-7, 3-2): Kills: 50 (Shannon Webb 20). Assists: 47 (Corrin Peterson 40). Aces: 8 (Madison Williams 3). Digs: 54 (Peterson 16). Blocks: 15 (Raegan Ashby 5.5).
CWU def. MSUB
25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Montana State Billings (4-12, 2-4): Kills: 35 (Bayli Monck 11). Blocks: 4 (Joelle Mahowald 1.5). Aces: 2 (Maddi Vigil, Monck). Digs: 56 (Marissa Logozzo 19). Assists: 33 (Hannah Hashbarger 28).
Central Washington (9-7, 5-3): Kills: 39 (Makala Swart 12). Blocks: 8 (Diana Fa'amausilli 2.5). Aces: 5 (Ashley Kaufman 3). Digs: 51 (Kyla Morgan 21). Assists: 38 (Gaby Alhara 21).
MSU def. NAU
26-24, 14-25, 25-19, 27-29, 17-15
Montana State (8-6, 4-1): Kills: 61 (Kira Thomsen 17). Blocks: 10 (Emman Pence 3.5). Aces: 2. Digs: 76 (Allyssa Rizzo 30). Assists: 57 (Allie Lynch 44).
Northern Arizona (9-8, 2-3): Kills: 61 (Abby Akin 17). Blocks: 11 (Akin 3.5). Aces: 7. Digs: 71 (Sydney Lema 22). Assists: 57 (Abby Stomp 28).
